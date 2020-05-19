So weird. So gross.

During the pandemic, several high-profile figures have become unlikely sex symbols, thanks to their valiant efforts to keep us all from dying painful, lonely deaths in the ICU and, to some degree, our rampant, isolation-induced quarantine hornies. Now, fans can wear their devotion on their pubic mounds.

L.A.-based clothing brand Canava is honoring New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and romance novel hero and heart-throbby disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci with a line of women’s underpants emblazoned with their names.

