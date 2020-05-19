This is the letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization. It is self-explanatory! pic.twitter.com/pF2kzPUpDv

Now, that’s a letter.

Via Twitchy:

People always joke about government ‘sending a strongly worded letter’ because that’s usually their go-to when dealing with anything out of line. ‘Don’t make us write a strongly-worded letter,’ and so on.

But this letter from Trump to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization is … well, you decide if it’s strongly-worded or not.

Keep reading…