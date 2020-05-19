Speaker Pelosi says that President @realDonaldTrump should not take Hydroxychloroquine because he is "morbidly obese." pic.twitter.com/2a1XDw1Gvg

Maybe she should check herself on the amount of botox and adult libation she’s putting in her body.

Via Daily Caller:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump “morbidly obese” Monday night after he announced that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus preventative treatment for more than a week.

In an appearance on CNN, Pelosi was asked about Trump’s usage of hydroxychloroquine, to which she responded by saying “He’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group — morbidly obese, they say” Pelosi said to CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

