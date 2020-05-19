You knew this was coming when the police refused to shut them down.

Via Daily Wire:

On Monday, patrons of a New Jersey gym that opened in defiance of Democratic Governor Phil Murphy’s lockdown executive order were let off with a warning and told to “have a good day.”

“We are and only were here for everybody’s safety today,” an officer told those gathered at Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, according to FOX 5 NY. “We planned for the worst and hoped for the best, and it seems like that’s what we have out here today.”

“Formally, you are all in violation of the executive order. On that note, have a good day. Everybody be safe,” the officer added, sparking the crowd to erupt with loud cheering.

Keep reading…