Via The Week:

As the World Health Assembly convened virtually on Monday to discuss responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China would pledge $2 billion over two years to fight the pandemic worldwide, particularly in developing countries.

In a speech given to the Assembly, made available by Xinhua, Jinping said that the virus does not respect borders and urged that the World Health Organisation (WHO) lead the global response against the virus.

Jinping’s comments come as the WHO grows increasingly beleaguered by its members, over 100 of whom (including India) seek an independent probe into the origins of the virus and the WHO-coordinated global response to it—even as it is alleged that China sought to withhold crucial information during the start of the outbreak.

Jinping said that China provided information to WHO and relevant countries “in a most timely fashion”, adding that the genome sequence of the virus had been released at the earliest possible time.

Urging the need for international cooperation against the virus, Jinping said that China would provide $2 billion over two years “to help with COVID-19 response and with economic and social development in affected countries, especially developing countries.”

