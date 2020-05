BREAKING: Political coup, Hong Kong, Monday, May 18th.

Security guards drag several pro-democracy lawmakers from the Hong Kong legislature.

After 9+ pro-democracy lawmakers are forcibly removed, the vote procedes. Pro-communist Starry Lee is unanimously elected as chairperson. pic.twitter.com/Ux0dFYnoJb

