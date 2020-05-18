This is the guy who media called presidential, order that may have killed thousands and then when called on it, has a cover-up and changes the way they’re counting to undercount the nursing home deaths. Dean and others want a investigation.

Via Daily Wire:

Fox News Channel meteorologist Janice Dean, known for her sunny disposition, has fiercely criticized Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over the past few weeks, following the tragic deaths of her mother-in-law and father-in-law at long-term care facilities that were adhering to policies approved by Cuomo, which have proved deadly.

“Can you imagine how much press the nursing home tragedy here in New York City would be getting if [Governor Cuomo] was a Republican?” Dean mused on Sunday. “It would be on every single channel and newspaper. (And yes, if he was a Republican I’d be just as furious).”

