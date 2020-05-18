The desire from so many in the media to make Abrams into a larger than life superhero is bizarre and telling. You'll never see a conservative woman get this kind of coverage. pic.twitter.com/ojDGy6K17Y

I can not believe this is a real image that the Washington Post used in their profile on Stacey Abrams.

Who thought such a picture was flattering? But sure, they never take a side.

Via WaPo:

The Washington Post was mocked after publishing a dramatic profile of former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on May 14.

WaPo’s profile includes a long description comparing Abrams, who has been pitching herself as Joe Biden’s running mate pick, to “a runway supermodel.” It is titled “The Power of Stacey Abrams” and claims Abrams “has moved quickly to political prominence.”

The article also says that “whether or not she’s chosen as Biden’s running mate,” Abrams “has moved into a unique space in American politics.”

“Pandemonium ensues as she [Abrams] walks to the far left of the stage, like a runway supermodel, stops on a dime, poses, tilts her head slightly and smiles,” WaPo’s profile on Abrams reads. “Camera flashes explode. She next pivots and walks slowly to the center of the stage, freezes there and repeats the pose. Again, the flashes explode. Abrams is summoning her inner actress, and she is both enjoying the moment and getting through it to get to the conversation.”

