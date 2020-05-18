They knew it would spread and seeded it throughout the world. It was a conscious action at a certain point because while they stopped internal travel Wuhan they for several days thereafter continued to allow people to fly in and out to the rest of the world.

Via Fox News:

Peter Navarro, the White House trade adviser, said in an interview Sunday suggested that China “sent hundreds of thousands” on aircraft throughout the world to “seed” the spread of the virus.

Navarro told ABC News’ “This Week” that the “Chinese—behind the shield of the World Health Organization—for two months hid the virus from the world and then sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese on aircraft to Milan, New York and around the world to seed that. They could have kept it in Wuhan, but instead, it became a pandemic.”

Keep reading…