Even now, with a commencement speech, he makes it about him and his fear of Trump holding him accountable.

Via Hot Air:

Former President Barack Obama made it official Saturday – he has stepped from behind the scenes and is now actively campaigning for his former sidekick, Joe Biden. That message was sent loud and clear during a busy day of virtual appearances from the former president. He was prominently featured in different virtual commencement events for the Class of 2020.

The big event was one that dominated early primetime Saturday night on all broadcast networks and, well, everywhere. Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 was hosted by LeBron James and was heavy on high school references, both visually and verbally. It was put together by the XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation and supported by the American Federation of Teachers.

It didn’t take long for celebrity speakers to turn their words to graduates into political speeches. Soccer star Megan Rapinoe was the first one I noticed to turn aggressively political in her words to the high school graduates. I tuned in to watch the event out of curiosity. I wanted to see how it would be done and what the speakers would say. Early in, I knew I wouldn’t last the whole hour. I watched less than half of the show.

Obama was the big name and he didn’t disappoint his fans. He blasted the Trump administration without being bold enough to actually call out President Trump or anyone else by name. The message was clear, though. President Hope and Change hopes young voters will get out and change out the current president with Status Quo Joe. Joe Biden isn’t exactly catching fire with the young people so Obama is stepping up his involvement in the Biden campaign.

