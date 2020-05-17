This should never happen in a free society.

Via Fox News:

A Michigan salon owner who was issued a cease-and-desist order by local police after she defied the state’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic by opening her business said she had to reopen or else she would “lose everything.”

Speaking on “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday, Sarah Huff, the owner of Ardor+Grit Salon and Lounge in Holland, Mich., added that if she did not reopen her employees would “also not have a job to go back to.”

“They also have bills to pay,” Huff said. “They have a family to also support and feed. They also have their own mortgages and I have mine.”

In an emotional Facebook video Huff posted on Thursday she said, “How do you deem ones life essential over another? Please tell me that… I will lose my house, I will lose my business, I will lose my freaking livelihood if I do not go back to work.”

