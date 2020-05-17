Grocery store good, religious worship bad.

Via WYFF 4:

A federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order, allowing North Carolina churches to hold indoor services, according to court documents.

Under Phase 1 of reopening, Gov. Roy Cooper said church services could be held outdoors with no more than 10 people, and social distancing was required.

Several churches and pastors filed a federal lawsuit Thursday challenging those restrictions, arguing the limits violated their rights to worship freely.

Saturday, U.S. District Judge James Dever III granted a temporary restraining order for the restrictions.

In the court order, Judge Dever said “plaintiffs have established that (1) they are likely to succeed on the merits of their claim that the assembly for religious worship provisions in EO 138 violates their rights under the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment; (2) they are likely to suffer irreparable harm absent a temporary restraining order; (3) the balance of the equities tips in their favor; and (4) a temporary restraining order is in the public interest.”

