Michigan Rep. Justin Amash has announced that he will not run for president as a third party candidate.

“After much reflection, I’ve concluded that circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate,” he tweeted Saturday.

Amash announced last month that he was exploring a presidential run as a Libertarian Party candidate.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Amash said the decision to drop out was “difficult,” but that he “believes a candidate from outside the old parties, offering a vision of government grounded in liberty and equality, can break through in the right environment.”

