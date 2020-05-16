A post shared by Tarique Peters (@tariquepeters) on May 13, 2020 at 10:16pm PDT

Via NBC:

A New York City tourist in Hawaii was arrested for violating the state’s quarantine rule after he shared photos of himself on Instagram at the beach, authorities said.

Tarique Peters, 23, was arrested after local residents saw the pictures and alerted Hawaiian authorities.

Staff at the hotel where Peters was staying also confirmed to authorities that they saw him leave his room and the premises several times since he arrived in O‘ahu on Monday.

“He allegedly left his hotel room the day he arrived and traveled many places using public transportation,” a press release from the state’s COVID-19 information center states.

