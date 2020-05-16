Meanwhile, the Democrats don’t give a darn.

Via Townhall:

Republican-led efforts to hold China accountable for the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus are being watched closely by the communist regime.

State-run media reported Thursday that Republican lawmakers will “face severe consequences” for speaking out against China, pursuing lawsuits, and pushing “anti-China” legislation.

“Republicans who have been groundlessly accusing China and inflaming the ‘holding China accountable’ political farce will face severe consequences, sources said, noting that the aftermath will also impact the upcoming November elections, while business and trade between Missouri and China will be further soured,” the Global Times, a branch of the Communist Party of China’s People’s Daily, wrote in an article.

The article focused on efforts by Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt who sued the country last month on behalf of the state arguing the communist country is responsible for Missourians’ suffering, death and economic hardship.

