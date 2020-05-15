Cooper has a fit, ‘Donny’ drops him good.

Via Daily Wire:

On Thursday night, CNN host Anderson Cooper targeted Donald Trump Jr. after Trump Jr., among many others, had slammed CNN for having 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on a show revolving around the coronavirus COVID-19. Cooper, calling Trump Jr. “Donny Trump,” mocked him by stating, “I get Donny Trump, Jr. attacking CNN and a 17-year-old Swede. That’s like low-hanging fruit. It’s like paying thousands of dollars to shoot exotic animals on a game farm, you know?” Unsatisfied with that shot at Trump Jr., he continued, “I know Donny Jr. just wants his dad to love him or notice him in a way that’s not mocking him.”

Trump Jr. fired back with a single photo:

Keep reading…