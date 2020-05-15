Something tells me Durham is likely already considering them.

Via MSN:

The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee said criminal referrals are coming for members of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s team who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“We’re looking at doing criminal referrals on the Mueller team, the Mueller dossier team, the Mueller witch hunt, whatever you want to call it. That’s where we are now in our investigation,” Rep. Devin Nunes told Fox Nation’s Witch Hunt.

“We’re doing a large criminal referral on the Mueller dossier team that put together a fraudulent report — that knew there was no collusion the day that Mueller walked in the door,” the California Republican added. “They set an obstruction of justice trap. There’s no doubt in my mind that we will make a conspiracy referral there.”

Keep reading…