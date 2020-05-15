They praised Cuomo as a possible presidential contender when he’s the actual “grandma killer” they always accused Republicans of being.

Via Daily Caller:

New York has omitted an unknown number of coronavirus deaths in recent reports regarding residents of nursing home and adult care facilities, the New York State Department of Health acknowledged in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

In early May, those reports quietly began omitting long-term care residents who died of coronavirus in hospitals. Even so, New York still leads the nation with 5,433 reported deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities as of Wednesday.

Keep reading…