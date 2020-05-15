Michigan Gov. @gretchenwhitmer calls some protests in her state “racist and misogynistic” and urges others “to stop encouraging this behavior because it only makes it that much more precarious for us to try to reengage our economy.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/K9QED6Pfbi

Whitmer tries to smear all the anti-lockdown protesters as “white racists” when most are all races wanting to get back to work and not her authoritarian orders.

Via The Hill:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said Wednesday that the lockdown protests are “racist and misogynistic” and called on those with a platform to discourage the demonstrators.

Whitmer told ABC’s “The View” that the protests are “really political” as demonstrators have brought nooses, Confederate flags and Nazi symbolism.

“This is not appropriate in a global pandemic,” she said. “But it’s certainly not an exercise of democratic principles where we have free speech. This is calls to violence. This is racist and misogynistic.”

The Michigan governor requested that those with a platform use it to promote the practices issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and “to stop encouraging this behavior because it only makes it that much more precarious for us to try to reengage our economy.”

She said the protests will make it “likelier” that residents will have to stay home for longer to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The whole point of them supposedly is that they don’t want to be doing that,” she said. “And that is why I’m asking anyone with a platform to call on people to do the right thing.”

Keep reading…