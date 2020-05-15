Economic center of the world afraid of the flu…

Via NYP:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that the state’s stay-at-home order, which had been set to expire Friday, is being extended until June 13.

“Both travel-related cases and community contact transmission of COVID-19 have been documented in New York State and are expected to continue,” the governor’s executive order says in continuing the “New York State on PAUSE” policy, which was put in place in March.

“All enforcement mechanisms by state or local governments shall continue to be in full force and effect until June 13, 2020, unless later extended or amended by a future Executive Order,” he added in the order signed Thursday.

With metrics trending in the right direction, Cuomo announced this week that Central New York had become the fifth of the state’s 10 economic regions to qualify for the first phase of reopening once the statewide Pause order was set to expire at midnight Friday.

