Good. Screw him. There’s zero reason these people should be shielded by our own government.

Via Yahoo:

The FBI has accidentally revealed the name of a Saudi diplomat who is suspected of directing support to two of the September 11, 2001, plane hijackers.

In a federal court filing by Jill Sanborn, the assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division, the diplomat’s name was redacted in all instances except one. In that instance, Sanborn’s document refers to a diplomat formerly stationed at the Saudi embassy in the U.S. as “Jarrah,” Yahoo News reported on Tuesday.

The name refers to Mussaed Ahmed al-Jarrah, who served at the Saudi embassy from 1999 to 2000. Al-Jarrah “was responsible for the placement of Ministry of Islamic Affairs employees known as guides and propagators posted to the United States, including Fahad Al Thumairy,” according to a declaration by former FBI agent Catherine Hunt, who has assisted some of the families of 9/11 victims.

Al-Thumairy is a Saudi cleric who served as imam of a Los Angeles mosque. FBI reports released in 2012 revealed that Al-Thumairy and another individual were suspected of being “tasked” with aiding two 9/11 hijackers, although agents could not prove the suspicion conclusively.

