Via USA Today:

The 2020 schedule has been released, but little else is known about the upcoming NFL season as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Should the NFL season begin on time, Joe Buck — Fox Sports’ lead play-by-play announcer for football — believes we might be looking at a campaign without fans in the stands. In an interview with SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen, Buck said that Fox is exploring a few routes to provide for a more normal viewing experience should these fan-less games come to pass.

“There’s probably going to be a season in doing games with no fans, which will be difficult,” Buck said. “I think Fox and these networks have to put crowd noise under us to make it a normal viewing experience at home.”

