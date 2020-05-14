Take them all down. Burr has stepped down from his chair of Senate Intel, leaving the post open for someone who may finally take some action after Burr sat on everything.

Via Fox News:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein has been questioned by law enforcement over her husband’s stock sales during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, Fox News has confirmed.

“Senator Feinstein was asked some basic questions by law enforcement about her husband’s stock transactions, as I think all offices in the initial story were,” a spokesman for the California Democrat told Fox News on Thursday.

“She was happy to voluntarily answer those questions to set the record straight and provided additional documents to show she had no involvement in her husband’s transactions,” the spokesman said. “There have been no follow up actions on this issue.”

