Dude is not even that good of a pitcher lol

Via Yahoo:

Miami (AFP) – Tampa Bay Rays star pitcher Blake Snell says risking his life by playing Major League Baseball during the coronavirus pandemic for reduced pay is “just not worth it.”

The 27-year-old left-hander said Wednesday on his Twitch social media channel that he was concerned about the potential long-term health damage if he contracted the deadly virus that prevented MLB from opening in March as planned.

“The risk is way the hell higher and the amount of money I’m making is way lower. Why the hell would I think about doing that?” Snell said.

“It’s not worth it. I love baseball and that, but it’s just not worth it.”

MLB has pitched a reopening plan to the MLB Players Association, but wants players to take a further pay cut from the pro-rated rates agreed upon in April for a season expected to be shortened to about 82 games per club — if it can be played at all.

