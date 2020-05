Clapper: I was unmasking Americans “once or twice a week” but “I don’t recall what prompted a request that was made on my behalf for unmasking” Flynn. pic.twitter.com/Tq0G8HlkhA

Watch him spin his head off.

Via Twitchy:

We’re not saying James Clapper is guilty, y’all, but man, if he was trying to demonstrate how a guilty person behaves during a TV interview he NAILED IT.

This was something else.

Watch.

Keep reading…