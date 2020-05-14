Busted. Indeed she made multiple requests to unmask him between November 2016 and Jan. 31, 2017 that she “didn’t remember.”

Via Townhall:

Well, Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell is cleaning out the cobwebs of the old regime. He revealed who was behind the unmasking effort against ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn was speaking with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak because that was part of his job. The Obama administration appears to be spying on him, fishing for something to nail him regarding the Russian collusion myth. The FBI counterintelligence probe was finding nothing because there was nothing. Remember, the bureau used an unverified political opposition research document funded by the Democrats and the Hillary Clinton campaign as the basis for this clown show back in 2016. It was the basis for going after Flynn. It was cited as credible evidence to secure a spy warrant against Carter Page, a former Trump campaign official. And it was the overall document that was at the heart of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax that was weaponized by Democrats and their liberal media allies in an attempt to take down this administration. And at the end of it all, Trump is still president, the media’s credibility is irreparably damaged, and sadly, good men had their lives destroyed. It showed how dirty Obama was willing to get in order to damage his successor.

