I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more insane case, Judge Sullivan is completely out of his mind. Safe to say, this is NOT the normal response to a prosecutorial request for a dismissal.

Via Townhall:

Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s war with the government isn’t over just yet. He scored a decisive win, with the Department of Justice filing a motion to dismiss the bogus “lying to the FBI” charges against him. Charges that were politically motivated, part of an elaborate and expansive FBI plot to entrap the former top Trump official. James Comey and Andrew McCabe were out to get Flynn no matter the cost. Department policy and the Constitution be damned; they were going to him. Flynn was the target of the FBI’s counterintelligence probe into Russian collusion because he spoke with the Russians…because that’s what incoming national security advisers do. That’s their job. In the end, there was no evidence of collusion—nothing. There was no evidence to even target Flynn in a counterintelligence probe. And yet, the anti-Trump elements at the DOJ proceeded anyway. The FBI was running amok.

Now, even as Flynn is closer to total and complete victory, the judge presiding over the case, Judge Emmett Sullivan, a Clinton-era appointee, is gumming up the works. As Beth wrote last night, he’s allowing amicus briefs to be filed from the most viciously anti-Trump elements in our legal system in opposition to the DOJ motion.

