Let’s hope there’s not too much ballot harvesting in California and the result holds. But that bodes well for November.

Via Twitchy:

It was a big night for Republicans in Wisconsin and California with a special election win in the WI-07 and a big lead in the CA-25.

First up, Wisconsin, where Tom Tiffany scored the victory.

Tiffany will replace Rep. Sean Duffy (R) who retired:

Keep reading…

Tweet
Share1
1 Shares