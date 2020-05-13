Big News: Tom Tiffany of the Great State of Wisconsin has just become Congressman Tom Tiffany. He will do a FANTASTIC job for the people of Wisconsin, and the United States. Congratulations!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2020
Let’s hope there’s not too much ballot harvesting in California and the result holds. But that bodes well for November.
Via Twitchy:
It was a big night for Republicans in Wisconsin and California with a special election win in the WI-07 and a big lead in the CA-25.
First up, Wisconsin, where Tom Tiffany scored the victory.
Tiffany will replace Rep. Sean Duffy (R) who retired: