Big News: Tom Tiffany of the Great State of Wisconsin has just become Congressman Tom Tiffany. He will do a FANTASTIC job for the people of Wisconsin, and the United States. Congratulations!

Let’s hope there’s not too much ballot harvesting in California and the result holds. But that bodes well for November.

Via Twitchy:

It was a big night for Republicans in Wisconsin and California with a special election win in the WI-07 and a big lead in the CA-25.

First up, Wisconsin, where Tom Tiffany scored the victory.

Tiffany will replace Rep. Sean Duffy (R) who retired:

Keep reading…