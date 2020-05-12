Flynn Update – @SidneyPowell1 responds to the idea of allowing let outside briefing on the DOJ motion to dismiss.
"The proposed amicus brief has no place in this Court."
"No further delay should be tolerated or any further expense caused to him and his defense." pic.twitter.com/ISDJoqljjp
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 13, 2020
Of note is Judge Sullivan's prior denial of amicus briefing:
"Options exist for a private citizen to express his views about matters of public interest, but the Court's docket is not an available option."
Read the full motion here:https://t.co/s8zJvgM6NJ pic.twitter.com/RkmRPkYCOd
