Holy shi!t! Judge Sullivan just told Project Democracy and Adam Schiff to submit briefing because Barr can't be trusted. https://t.co/11NXCjyteZ

Talk about turning it into a political circus. This is nuts and as I thought, he may not dismiss the case as he normally should with the prosecution requesting it.

Looking at the docket entries (#201 not present), we suspect an amicus brief has already been filed.

Perhaps by the former DOJ employees who want Sullivan to improperly proceed to sentencing.

Judge Sullivan risks turning this into a circus. pic.twitter.com/hJpxForsdS

— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 12, 2020