Trump is completely out of touch with what families are facing. No, we can't take a “pause” on putting money in the pockets of the American people who have been staring down at past due notices for the last months while his special interest friends grow richer. pic.twitter.com/WJueDKXd0g — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) May 12, 2020

This is the same woman with two luxury designer refrigerators and a freezer packed with designer ice cream.

Via Twitchy:

If Nancy Pelosi was any more out of touch she’d float off the planet. Lucky for her, the amount of Botox in her face alone is enough to keep her ‘grounded’. The same woman who talked about her fancy ice cream in her seriously fancy freezer while millions of Americans were worried about putting food on their tables … the same woman who held up COVID assistance so she could give tens of millions of dollars to the Kennedy Performing Arts Center (that turned around and laid their musicians off anyway) … this same woman lecturing Trump about how he’s the one out of touch with what Americans are going through?! Keep reading…