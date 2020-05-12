Need them under investigation.

Via Daily Wire:

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee want top Obama officials to testify as part of its own investigation into the origins of the Russia-collusion probe that dominated the headlines until it was determined there was no collusion.

Fox News reported that the Senate Judiciary Committee, whose investigation is separate from the one being conducted by U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John Durham for the Department of Justice, may issue subpoenas for the Obama officials to get to the bottom of how the narrative started that President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia to steal the election. A source told the outlet that the committee wants “former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan to testify before the committee.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who chairs the committee, said last week that he wants former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to testify this summer.

