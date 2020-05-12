These are not laws, they are orders and even Republican governors can be ridiculous.

Via Fox News:

Idaho’s Hardware Brewing Company owners said Monday night that they had violated state coronavirus shutdown orders earlier this month in order to keep their business from going under.

Appearing on “The Ingraham Angle,” Morgan, Doug and Christine Lohman explained that they had originally complied with the shutdown mandate, but takeout orders alone could not keep them afloat.

“We restored a beautiful old building. It’s 116 years old. We put our life savings into it and we made a destination place where people come in groups, they come for wedding parties, they come to stay and enjoy the ambiance of this beautiful building, play some shuffleboard, have some good brews [and] some great pub grub,” Christine told host Laura Ingraham.

“You do not drive 35 miles or more for me to come out in a hazmat suit and hand [you] a burger. So, we were starving slowly.”

