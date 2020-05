No kidding.

Via Daily Caller:

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force response coordinator, believes some official COVID-19 statistics like death tolls may be inflated by up to 25%, a new report states.

Birx criticized the method the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was using to collect its data during a heated task force meeting, according to a report Saturday from The Washington Post.

Keep reading…