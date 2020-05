D-list Hollywood moonbat Mike Rapaport uses Mother’s Day to remind everyone how much of a classless asshole he is.

HAPPY MOTHERS DAY!!!

I hope you’re a better Mother than you are First Lady, you’re useless as a First Lady, literally @FLOTUS #MILFS pic.twitter.com/NTIwSv8OuW — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) May 10, 2020