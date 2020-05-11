New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is now describing the coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China as a "European virus."
He said this in today's presser multiple times.
Last month he lavished praise on the Chinese government for their efforts in combatting the virus. pic.twitter.com/fTSLFRVBqr
— Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 11, 2020
Rewriting history.
Via Twitchy
Remember when President Trump referring to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus” caused Democrats and the media (redundancy alert) to lose their minds because they thought it was unfair to single out a particular region? Perhaps those same people won’t mind the new approach being taken by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — we certainly know China will approve: