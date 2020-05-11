Report: @RichardGrenell is prepared to unveil additional documents that will show @RepAdamSchiff and others "knew for a long time there was no collusion" between @realDonaldTrump and the Kremlin "even though they kept saying they had direct evidence." https://t.co/H3PGe0WKDs

Release the Satchel! Gotta love it.

Via Washington Examiner:

President Trump’s top spy chief reportedly has a “satchel” of documents related to the Russia investigation that could be released as early as Friday.

After the House Intelligence Committee released dozens of witness transcripts from its investigation into Russian election interference on Thursday, Fox News chief White House correspondent Ed Henry reported two sources told him acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell is prepared to unveil additional documents that will show how Chairman Adam Schiff and other investigators “knew for a long time there was no collusion” between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin “even though they kept saying they had direct evidence.”

Multiple Obama administration officials, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, told investigators behind closed doors that they had not seen “empirical evidence” showing members of the Trump team were conspiring with Russia to meddle in the 2016 election, according to the newly released transcripts.

