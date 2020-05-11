Sigh….
Via Yahoo:
A top scientist who fell ill with COVID-19 has said the world will never return to normal unless there is a coronavirus vaccine.
Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, spent a week in hospital after contracting the virus in March.
The Belgian virologist, who led the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS between 1995 and 2008, said climbing a flight of stairs still leaves him breathless.
Last week, a World Health Organization (WHO) official warned there may never be a coronavirus vaccine.