Via NY Post:

WASHINGTON — The White House on Monday directed West Wing staffers to wear masks at all times after two officials tested positive for the coronavirus, The Post has learned.

The memo, sent to staffers on Monday afternoon, tells them to wear face coverings inside the cramped offices at all times, except when they are seated at their desks, a White House official confirmed.

Officials were also told to limit unnecessary visits to the executive offices where President Trump is still showing up for work each day.

“We are requiring everyone who enters the West Wing to wear a mask or facial covering,” the memo said.

“Unless you absolutely need to conduct in person business in the West Wing, we respectfully ask you to avoid unnecessary visits.”

