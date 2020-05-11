Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Via Fox News:

Public officials and health care workers in the San Diego area are worried that the region could see a spike in COVID-19 cases tied to the daily cross-border migration.

It comes amid reports that the numbers of both infections and deaths related to the novel coronavirus are much higher in Mexico than reported, as well as the continued flow of people back-and-forth across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Health care workers at Scripps Health in Chula Vista – a city close to the U.S.-Mexico border – say they have already witnessed a surge in patients and are nearing the facility’s capacity. The city and other neighboring communities have the highest rate of infection per 100,000 in all of California – jumping from 172 per 100,000 two weeks ago to 234 per 100,000 as of last week.

