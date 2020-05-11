Via NY Times:

It was not clear what such a large crowd was doing at the park in Fort Worth during the pandemic, the police said. Witnesses told officials at least 30 gunshots were heard.

Five people were injured, two of them critically, on Sunday night at a Fort Worth park crowded with 600 people, the police said.

Officials said witnesses described fireworks going off at Village Creek Park, followed by at least 30 rounds of gunfire around 7 p.m. local time.

Three of the people who were hurt had injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said at a news conference on Sunday night. Two were critically wounded. Further details on the victims were not immediately available.

Video posted on Twitter showed the chaos of the scene: people crouching behind moving cars and sprinting across a road while the sounds of sirens and popping noises could be heard in the background.

