There could scarcely have been a worse approach. Yet he got all the praise, while others who actually kept the death rater down like Ron De Santis were attacked.

Via Townhall:

I’m tempted to chalk this one up in the ‘better late than never’ column, but hoo boy. New York’s erstwhile policies were so obviously reckless and idiotic that it’s hard to assign any credit to Cuomo for finally replacing them in the second week of May. In fact, I’m inclined to react to the announcements below the same way I did when Cuomo finally told the public that the New York City subway system would be cleaned on a nightly basis: Wait, that wasn’t already happening already, and it’s taken you this long to get around to doing it? How? So gone are the days of mandatory admissions of COVID-positive nursing home residents returning from hospitals, and allowing asymptomatic nursing home employees with positive coronavirus diagnoses to show up for work:

Keep reading…