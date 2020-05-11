Via Townhall:

Michael Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, spoke in no uncertain terms Sunday in an interview with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo about former President Obama’s role in the effort to entrap the former national security adviser.

The Department of Justice dropped the case against Flynn last week after documents showed the FBI plotted to entrap him on perjury charges.

Powell explained the FBI agents made it appear to Flynn that the meeting was informal, giving him no impression that his responses could later be used against him.

