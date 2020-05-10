You would think this would be normal procedure. But this guy is not much brighter than DeBlasio….

Via NYPost:

Patients in New York hospitals must now test negative for the coronavirus before they can be discharged to nursing homes, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday — partially reversing a policy that forced sickened seniors into facilities housing those most vulnerable.

“We’re just not going to send a person who is positive to a nursing home after a hospital visit,” said Cuomo during an Albany press briefing. “Period.”

The ruling partially overrides a controversial March 25 order that nursing homes cannot deny admission or readmission on the basis of a positive or suspected COVID-19 case.

That policy has been roundly criticized as counterintuitive for forcing coronavirus carriers into nursing homes, even as Cuomo has repeatedly acknowledged that seniors are among those most susceptible to the virus.

