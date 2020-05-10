Obama wouldn’t have shut travel with China or Europe. Nor would he have pushed the coordination with private business. It would be much more of a nightmare with far more dead.

Via Townhall:

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to respond to former President Barack Obama’s criticisms of the White House’s handling of the Wuhan coronavirus.

According to the former president, Trump’s response to the Wuhan coronavirus has been “anemic and spotty” because Americans have become “selfish” and we’re “being tribal, being divided.”

“It would have been bad even with the best of governments. It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset of ‘What’s in it for me and to heck with everybody else,’ when that mindset is operationalized in our government,” Obama said in a leaked audio recording.

Keep reading…