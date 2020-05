How dare people cover a huge, unprecedented in history scandal. Once again, it says something about CNN that they aren’t covering it.

Brian Stelter: It is "disappointing" that "right wing media" is "treating the Michael Flynn story like it's a better deal than the deaths of 2,000 Americans a day." pic.twitter.com/itaSwplkf1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 10, 2020