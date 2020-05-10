Good morning all! I’m just having coffee, remembering that 2018 twitter direct message after midnight on a Saturday night from a tipsy Congressman contacting me, a represented party, in clear violation of House Ethics rules. pic.twitter.com/mjhZnE9JVo

Whoops.

Via Twitchy:

Considering how much Democrats complain about the way Trump talks and tweets you’d think they’d be a teensy bit more cognizant of the way they themselves tweet, talk, text, or private message. But then again, they’re usually not the brightest crayons in the box, otherwise, they’d be Republicans.

And there is no dimmer crayon than Rep. Eric Swalwell (although AOC is close).

Not sure why he thought sending Michael Caputo this sort of private message was a good idea …

