Same woman behind the gig law that cost so many in California their jobs and which Democrats want to apply across the country.

Via Fox News:

A California Democrat seemed less than upset Saturday night at the news that entrepreneur Elon Musk planned to pull much of his company Tesla – along with an unspecified number of jobs — out of the state over coronavirus shutdown rules that have stalled the automaker’s operations.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego appeared to be saying something along the lines of “Good riddance” – except she didn’t exactly use those words.

“F— Elon Musk,” was Gonzalez’s brief response on Twitter.

Keep reading…