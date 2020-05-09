So the agents didn’t believe it and Comey didn’t know. So why was he pursued? It was the only hook they had.

Via Daily Caller:

A congressional transcript from March 2017 released Thursday showed that then-FBI Director James Comey was uncertain whether Michael Flynn had knowingly lied to the FBI during a White House interview weeks earlier.

Comey questioned a Justice Department official’s theory that Flynn was vulnerable to Russian blackmail, according to the transcript.

Comey’s statements to the House Intelligence Committee on March 2, 2017, have been the subject of intense speculation over the past several years, particularly regarding his comments on Flynn.

The Justice Department released the transcript Thursday as an exhibit to a motion to drop charges against Flynn for making false statements to the FBI.

