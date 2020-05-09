Via Daily Wire:

A 77-year-old Michigan barber who says he has no other choice but to reopen his shop in order to survive has been issued at least two citations, could face 90 days behind bars, and has had his shop ordered closed by state authorities.

However, the barber says it would take “Jesus” showing up or police dragging him out in handcuffs to turn on the “closed” sign.

Under Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s shutdown order, Karl Manke is supposed to keep his shop closed until the guidelines state that it’s “safe” for a reopening. But with economic hardship mounting, the barber opened “Manke’s Beauty & Barber Shop” on Monday, and has remained opened since.

“Heavens yes, I’m staying open unless they take me out in handcuffs or Taser me,” Manke said, according to a Michigan Live report issued Wednesday.

